The UT Martin softball season ended Wednesday with a single-elimination opening round loss to Belmont in the OVC Softball Championship.

The No. 7 seed Skyhawks fell to the No. 6 seed Bruins 7-0.

The Skyhawks conclude the season with a 29-27 overall mark after posting a 10-12 record in league action.

UTM would be hit hard in the first inning as junior Hannah Ridolfi (8-11) allowed five runs in two-thirds of an inning. The freshman duo of Lexi Ray and Erin Gallagher appeared in relief afterwards, combining to allow one earned run in 4.1 innings. Sophomore Caitlin Karo closed out the contest, pitching a perfect inning in the sixth.

The Skyhawks were held hitless until the top of the sixth inning when All-OVC second team performer Paige Clark broke up the potential combined no-hitter by the Bruins. Along with her single, Clark tallied her 34th stolen base of the season which ranks fourth in program single-season history.