Skyhawks sweep Southern Indiana in women’s, men’s doubleheader Saturday

The UT Martin Skyhawks women’s and men’s basketball teams swept Southern Indiana in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the Elam Center.

In the women’s game, despite facing a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, the Skyhawks (8-12, 5-5 OVC) outscored the Screaming Eagles by 19 in the second half to pull away with a 68-56 victory.

Leading the way for the Skyhawks was graduate guard Seygan Robins who ranks as the team’s top scorer for the second straight contest while scoring a career-high 30 points in the victory. Robins knocked down seven three-pointers in the game – including a stretch that saw her go 6-for-6 from beyond the arc in the second half.

The tandem of Sharnecce Currie-Jelks and Lexi Rubel joined Robins in double figures. Currie-Jelks marked her 12th game in double-digits with 14 points while tallying six rebounds. Rubel added 10 points in the win for her second game in double figures and first since Nov. 23 against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Meanwhile, in the men’s game, extraordinary performances out of Jordan Sears and KJ Simon helped UT Martin stay atop the OVC men’s basketball standings following an 86-83 overtime win over Southern Indiana.

Sears exploded for a career-high 32 points – eight of which came in overtime – on 11-of-19 shooting and distributed a season-best five assists in 33 minutes. Simon registered his second consecutive double-double (21 points, career-high 12 rebounds) to go along with a career-best five blocked shots, connecting on seven of his 10 field goal tries with a perfect 4-for-4 effort from three-point land.

KK Curry added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Skyhawks, who led for over 33 minutes while holding the Screaming Eagles to 36.5 percent shooting (27-of-74). As a direct result, UT Martin improved to 15-8 overall with a 7-3 OVC record, which is tied with Morehead State and Southeast Missouri for first place in the league race.

The Skyhawks are back in action Thursday with a doubleheader at SIUE starting with the women’s game at 11:00 on WCMT.