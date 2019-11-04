With a 22-17 homecoming win Saturday over 18th ranked Jacksonville State, UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson became the all-time wins leader in the program’s history.

The Skyhawks improve to 6-and-3 overall and 5-and-1 in the OVC to remain the top team in the conference.

After the game, Coach Simpson said he was proud of his team’s play, particularly the 65-yard punt return by Terry Williams.

It was Coach Simpson’s 86th win at UTM, moving him ahead of the legendary Bob Carroll.

In his post-game conference, Coach Simpson talked about his relationship with Coach Carroll.

This week, the Skyhawks travel to Clarksville to face in-state foe Austin Peay for another game in the Sergeant York Trophy Series.

Kickoff from Fortera Stadium is set for 3:00 with airtime at 2:30 on WCMT.