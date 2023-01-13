Skyhawks Take On the Tigers

The UTM men and women faced off in OVC double header action Thursday on the road against Tennessee State.

The night’s opener was a high tempo affair as the Skyhawk women fought despite several injuries severely hampering their bench. At the half the game was knotted at 33, but the Tigers would get a lead in the third that they would hold till the end to win 71 to 67.

In the nightcap, the UTM men took a 9 point lead into halftime over TSU, 38 to 29. In the end, the Skyhawks win 77 to 66

Saturday, both Skyhawk teams will be in action on the road again in OVC action as they face Southern Indiana. You can hear all the action on WCMT at 4:30.