The UT Martin Skyhawks football team will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in November 2020.

UTM Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin says both the Skyhawks and Alabama had a bye on the same week on the 2020 schedule.

McGuffin says the date with Alabama was between UT Martin a few other schools and Alabama chose to play the Skyhawks.

This season, the Skyhawks play at Missouri and MTSU, in 2019 the Skyhawks play two SEC schools at Kentucky and Florida, and Memphis and Alabama in 2020.

The Skyhawks kick of the season in Columbia at Missouri on September 1st.

Meanwhile, single game and season tickets for the Skyhawks home games are now available.

