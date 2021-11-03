Skyhawks to Hold Football Senior Day on Saturday

The UT-Martin Skyhawks are hoping for a big crowd on Saturday, as they celebrate Senior Day at Hardy Graham Stadium.

In advance of their Ohio Valley Conference football game with Tennessee State, the Skyhawks will recognize 14 players, with seven of those being six year members of the team.

At this week’s press conference, coach Jason Simpson talked about the final regular season home game for the senior players.(AUDIO)

The 11th ranked Skyhawks come into the Saturday’s game with a seven game winning streak, and (3-0) in conference play.

Tennessee State comes to Martin for the first time, since the hiring of former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George as their head coach.

The Tigers are on a four game winning streak, and hold a (3-1) conference record.

Senior Day ceremonies will begin at 1:40 on Saturday, with kickoff at 2:00 at Hardy Graham Stadium.