The UT Martin football team hits the road Saturday for an OVC matchup against Tennessee Tech.

The Skyhawks (3-2, 2-0 OVC) are coming off a 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky, while Tennessee Tech (4-2, 1-1 OVC) is coming off a 43-37 loss last weekend to SEMO.

UTM coach Jason Simpson says Tennessee Tech is seeing a resurgence this season.

Saturday’s game is the first of three games in the coveted Sergeant York Trophy series which goes to the winner of the quadrangular season football series between the four OVC football-playing schools located in the state of Tennessee – Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.

UT Martin has won or shared the Sgt. York Trophy six times in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Skyhawks hold a 25-10 all-time record in the series – the best mark of the four Tennessee OVC schools. That includes a 16-4 mark since 2012.

Coach Simpson says his team knows the significance of the Sergeant York Trophy.

This marks the 37th meeting between UTM and Tennessee Tech in a series dating back to 1926.

The Golden Eagles hold a 22-16-2 series advantage but the Skyhawks have held their own as of late, winning six consecutive matchups while outscoring the Golden Eagles 182-80 during that span.