UT Martin faced off against Austin Peay in a double header, which was interrupted due to a power outage during the men’s game.

The power was restored within reasonable time, and the game resumed after the players warmed up once more.

The Lady Skyhawks emerged victorious through a lead of 74 to 65, but the men’s team lost to the Governors by a slim margin of 70 to 72.

UT Martin will play against Eastern Kentucky on the 17th.