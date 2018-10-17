The UT Martin football Skyhawks look to get back in the win column with a matchup at OVC rival Eastern Illinois Saturday at 2:00 at O’Brien Field in Charleston, Illinois.

The game serves as a matchup of two of the best OVC programs in recent history. Since 2008, UTM and Eastern Illinois have both tallied 62 victories to rank third in league victories during the span.

The Skyhawks (1-5, 1-2 OVC) enter the game hoping to reverse a trend which has seen the squad drop back-to-back single-digit losses to Murray State (45-38) and Eastern Kentucky (35-34).

Eastern Illinois (1-6, 1-3 OVC) has also dropped back-to-back league matchups heading into the contest, including a 49-22 decision against No. 7 Jacksonville State last weekend.

UTM football coach Jason Simpson talks about this Saturday’s game tonight with Chris Brinkley on Skyhawk Talk at 6:00, followed by Vol Calls at 7:00 on STAR 95.1.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...