The 2018 UT Martin volleyball season officially starts this weekend as the Skyhawks travel to Louisville, Kentucky for three matches in the Cardinal Classic.

The Skyhawks take on Louisville Friday morning at 11:30, then IUPUI at 4:30 before squaring off against Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

UT Martin begins its fourth season under head coach Jaclynn Wilson boasting seven returners and four starters.

Friday’s season opener will be the first time in program history that UT Martin and Louisville meet on the volleyball court. The Skyhawks last played IUPUI in 2007 and Southern Illinois in 2015.

