Senior outside hitter Megan Fair accumulated her fourth double-double of the season as the UT Martin volleyball squad held off Murray State Friday night in a five-set OVC victory (25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-11) at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

Fresh off an all-tournament selection at the Wildcat Classic, Fair continued her top-notch play as UTM improved to 1-0 in OVC play and 7-7 overall. The Conover, NC native slammed down 15 kills, scooped up a season-high 15 digs, tallied three service aces and added three blocks for the Skyhawks.

Freshman Jessica Reynolds broke out for a career-best 12 kills off the bench for UTM, who also received 11 kills (against just two errors) out of Hannah Phillips. Karen Scanlon and Justine Walker each piled up nine kills while Kenzie Hinshaw recorded 49 assists while directing a Skyhawk offense that hit .210 for the match.

Brooke Gyori’s 17 digs led the way while Jamie Rys equaled a season-high with 14 digs for UTM. Walker was a force at the net all evening, swatting away 10 blocks – matching her previous career-high which she also set in the home matchup against Murray State last season.

The Skyhawks look to keep their unblemished OVC record intact today when they host defending champion Austin Peay. First serve from Skyhawk Fieldhouse is scheduled for 11:00.

