The UT Martin women’s basketball team defeated IUPUI 57-51 last night to pick up its second win of the season.

The (2-3) Skyhawks were led once again by junior forward Chelsea Perry who scored 19 points, and kept a number of Jaguar points off the board with her career-high eight blocks, which also ties the program record for blocks in a single game.

Joining Perry in double-digit scoring was Tamiah Stanford with 12 points. Brittany Moore and Demi Burdick also posted solid numbers. Moore scored eight points with her eight rebounds, and Burdick had season highs with six points and five rebounds.

UT Martin will hit the road with a contest at Illinois State on Saturday. Tipoff from Redbird Arena is set for 2:00.