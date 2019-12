UT Martin Woman beat UT Chattanooga 78-51.

Chattanooga came out swinging in the first quarter as the Skyhawks trailed 17-7.

UT Martin capitalized in the 2nd quarter on the excessive turnovers by the Mocs scoring 19 of the 21 point in the quarter from turnovers. At the half, the Skyhawks led 37-26.

UT Martin continued to dominate throughout the last half winning 78-51.

By: B.Evans