Skyhawks dominated through the second half to beat North Western State Demons 42-20

North Western got on the board first, but the Skyhawk’s Jaylen Moore ran it 43 yards to tie the game at 7. The Demons scored twice more to go into the halftime with a lead of 20-14.

It was all UT Martin in the 2nd half as the Skyhawks put on 28 unanswered points to win their home opener.

The Skyhawks will face Florida Gators on Saturday September 7th at 6pm on WCMT.