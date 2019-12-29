UT Martin beat St Joseph 92-72 at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

It was the first game at home for the Skyhawks as they have been on the road playing non-conference teams.

UTM held the led throughout the game going into halftime with a 38-32.

Though St. Joseph kept the game close, UT Martin came out on top 92-72.

The Skyhawk women fell to Arkansas 96-46 in their final non-conference game of the season.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday as they will face off against conference rival Murray State.

#By BJE