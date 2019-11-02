Utm brought home the win during Homecoming beating Jacksonville State 22-17.

The Gamecocks lead by one going into the locker room at the half, but the Skyhawks came back and took the lead in the 3rd quarter with a 65 yard punt making it 19-14. Jacksonville state put 3 more on the board before the Skyhawks took the win with an 18 yard field goal making the final score 22-17.

Utm is now 5-1 in conference play and remains on top of the OVC . The Skyhawks are back in conference action next Saturday as they take on Austin Peay in Clarksville.