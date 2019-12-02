The UT Martin women’s basketball team looks for its first road victory of the season Tuesday night when the Skyhawks face regional rival Southern Illinois.

The Skyhawks (2-4) enter the game looking to snap a four-game road losing streak.

In his 11th year at the helm of the Skyhawks, head coach Kevin McMillan possesses a 198-130 record. Ranked as the winningest head coach in program history (men’s or women’s), McMillan holds a 14-7 record against members of the Missouri Valley Conference, including a 6-2 mark against Southern Illinois since 2010.

Meanwhile, SIU (4-2) enters the contest winning three of its last four games, including a 61-53 victory over Saint Louis last week.

Tuesday’s contest marks the 21st meeting between the two programs in a series dating back to 1973.

UT Martin holds a slim 11-9 advantage in the series while winning six of the last eight meetings. As of late, the home team has won the last three meetings with the Skyhawks last falling in Carbondale on Nov. 10, 2017 by a final score of 84-72.

Tip-off from the Banterra Center in Carbondale is at 6:00 on ESPN+.