Small Business Administration Officials on Site to Assist Tornado Victims

Officials with the Small Business Administration and FEMA are ready to assist local residents affected by the December tornadoes.

Laurie Dana, a Public Affairs Specialist for the Small Business Administration, told Thunderbolt News that locations are now in place to provide assistance.

Ms. Dana said the most important step for homeowners and renters was to get their applications filed.

Although the service has only been available for a short period of time, Ms. Dana said some residents have already been approved for recovery help.

FEMA and Small Business Administration Centers are now open daily for assistance in Dresden and Union City.