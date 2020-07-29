Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say it was a small child who died in a Western Kentucky pond on Tuesday.

Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, State Police received a call from Trigg County Dispatch regarding the discovery of a body in a small body of water behind a residence near Cadiz.

Initial investigations show at some point during the morning, a small child walked away from a residence and was later located by a neighbor in a small pond.

Reports said the Trigg County Coroner arrived and pronounced the child deceased at the scene.

According to the Coroner, the death appears to be accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected.