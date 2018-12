A small earthquake was reported in Lake County on Thursday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in the Mooring community of Lake County at approximately 6:00.

This location is about 26-miles southwest of Union City.

Officials at the Geological Survey said an earthquake of 2.5 is at the threshold of detection by humans for ground shaking, and no damage was reported by the tremor.