The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reported a small earthquake on the New Madrid Fault Line Thursday morning.

Reports showed a 2.4 recording was made near the Point Pleasant community in Southeast Missouri just after 7:30.

The location of the earthquake was 28 miles south of Sikeston, and 28 miles west of Union City.

No damage was reported from the tremor.

