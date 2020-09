A small earthquake was reported in Northwest Tennessee on Thursday.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a registered tremor of 2.23 just before 2:30 in the morning.

Reports said the earthquake was located in Obion County, approximately four miles east of Ridgely.

The center of the earthquake was shown between Brown Creek Road and Bud Barker Road.

On Tuesday night around 10:30, a 1.6 registered tremor was recorded in approximately the same Obion County location.