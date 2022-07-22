July 22, 2022
Small Earthquakes Recorded on the New Madrid Fault

Two small earthquakes were recorded this week in the local area.

Two small earthquakes were recorded nearby on the New Madrid Fault this week.

On Wednesday, a 2.3 registered earthquake was recorded just across the Mississippi River near Caruthersville.

The tremor occurred around 3:15 in the afternoon, and was listed at a depth of 2.7 miles.

On Thursday morning around 5:00, a 1.5 earthquake was recorded in Obion County.

Reports showed the center of the tremor southeast of Ridgely, near the Obion-Dyer County line.

This earthquake was listed at a depth of five-and-a-half miles.

Charles Choate

