Small Earthquakes Recorded on the New Madrid Fault
Two small earthquakes were recorded nearby on the New Madrid Fault this week.
On Wednesday, a 2.3 registered earthquake was recorded just across the Mississippi River near Caruthersville.
The tremor occurred around 3:15 in the afternoon, and was listed at a depth of 2.7 miles.
On Thursday morning around 5:00, a 1.5 earthquake was recorded in Obion County.
Reports showed the center of the tremor southeast of Ridgely, near the Obion-Dyer County line.
This earthquake was listed at a depth of five-and-a-half miles.