Small Earthquakes Recorded on the New Madrid Fault

Two small earthquakes were recorded nearby on the New Madrid Fault this week.

On Wednesday, a 2.3 registered earthquake was recorded just across the Mississippi River near Caruthersville.

The tremor occurred around 3:15 in the afternoon, and was listed at a depth of 2.7 miles.

On Thursday morning around 5:00, a 1.5 earthquake was recorded in Obion County.

Reports showed the center of the tremor southeast of Ridgely, near the Obion-Dyer County line.

This earthquake was listed at a depth of five-and-a-half miles.