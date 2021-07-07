Smart USA Co. to establish US headquarters in Nashville

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Smart USA Co. officials announced Wednesday that the London-based retirement technology company will locate its U.S. headquarters in Nashville.

Smart USA Co. is the U.S. division of Smart Pension Ltd., one of the world’s fastest growing retirement technology businesses. The company will create 128 new jobs and invest $2.2 million in its Davidson County operations over the next five years.

Founded in 2014, Smart has more than 70,000 retirement plans on its platform throughout the U.K., Ireland, Dubai and Australia. Smart USA’s offices in Cummins Station will support its new venture into the U.S. retirement services industry.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 65 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 19,000 job commitments and $2.1 billion in capital investment.