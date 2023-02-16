Smith proud to be Greenfield’s new Police Chief

New Greenfield Chief of Police Danny Smith says it was a long journey, but he’s proud to finally lead the department he’s been with for 29 years.

Chief Smith was appointed to the position by a unanimous vote Tuesday night by the Greenfield City Board.

Following the meeting, Chief Smith told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Smith says he has plans to improve the Greenfield Police Department.

Chief Smith says there’s a reason he’s been working for the city for over 30 years.

Smith had been serving as Interim Police Chief following the resignation of former chief Joey Radford.