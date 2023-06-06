Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Located Over Ken-Tenn Area

While today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions, area residents will see a smoky haze in the sky.

Paducah National Weather Service Meteorologist Justin Gibbs told Thunderbolt News about an effect being seen from recent Canadian wildfires.(AUDIO)

Gibbs said due to the wind pattern, the smoke has been detected on satellite traveling from South Canada through New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and now into our area.

The meteorologist said the effects should leave the area on Wednesday.(AUDIO)

A satellite photo of the smoke storm has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.