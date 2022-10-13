Smyrna man facing unlawful photography charge involving minor

A Middle Tennessee man is facing an unlawful photography charge involving a minor.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr., of Smyrna, was arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation of allegations involving photography of a minor.

Earlier this month, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harless with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Photography.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $3,000 bond.