About 3,000 Union City Energy Authority customers were in the dark Thursday night, due to snakes shorting out high voltage equipment at the Reelfoot Avenue Substation.

The outage happened about 9:30, with customers without power for approximately 30 minutes.

Energy Authority officials rerouted the power to all the customers affected by the outage to restore service as soon as possible.

The snakes were removed from the high voltage equipment and the transformer substation was place back in service about 10:30.