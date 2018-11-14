A wintry mix is expected across the Mid-South today, gradually changing over to all snow by late afternoon into this evening. The greatest snowfall amounts are expected north of Interstate 40 with only light amounts farther south. Light ice accumulations are possible across portions of west Tennessee, northwest Mississippi, and east-central Arkansas and may result in some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures won’t warm much today so hazardous travel conditions are expected across portions of the Mid-South through Thursday morning.

