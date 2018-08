After 44 years of going into the same office every day, Donna Winstead Snyder is retiring this week from the Weakley County Register of Deeds office.

Snyder began working in the Register of Deeds office just out of high school and worked under Miss Opal Harper and later Mr. Houston Patrick, before taking the office of Register of Deeds in 2002.

A special retirement reception was held for Snyder Tuesday afternoon at the Weakley County Courthouse.

