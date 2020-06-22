The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Summer Orientation and Registration and Transfer Orientation begins today.

Due to COVID-19, the sessions will be held online.

The SOAR sessions are scheduled for today thru Wednesday, along with the dates of July 10th and 28th, and on August 7th.

Transfer Orientation sessions are scheduled for tomorrow and on July 16th.

Destin Tucker, the director of undergraduate admissions, said with UT-Martin still in the reentry phases, it was decided to work with students for SOAR and orientation in online formats.

Sessions will begin at 8:30, and incoming students will participate in informational meetings and student panels, meet orientation leaders, receive academic advising and register for classes.