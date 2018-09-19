Off to its best start in program history, the UT Martin soccer team looks to keep up its hot stretch of play as it hosts OVC opponent Tennessee Tech Friday night at 7:00.

UT Martin (6-2) has been on a torrid pace to begin the 2018 season as the Skyhawks have only dropped the season-opener against Arkansas State and against No. 10 ranked Tennessee but managed to keep both contests at a respectable outcome as both ended in a 2-0 decision. UT Martin has found great success at home so far this season as the Skyhawks are 4-0 on their own pitch.

As a team, UT Martin has put up 2.50 goals per match and been a free-firing squad as well as the Skyhawks have reeled off 21.8 shots per contest. Not to be overlooked, the UT Martin defense has been superb as the back line has allowed just 1.00 goal per contest and has held opponents to just 7.8 shots per match.

Leading the way for the UT Martin offense is Jaden Hildreth (four goals) who has found great success in her limited time (just 88 minutes) on the pitch for the Skyhawks. The duo of Bella Roberts and Skylor Keane have shown that they can do it all as both have recorded three goals and two assist apiece.

Providing an anchoring force to the back line, Kamryn Chappell leads all UT Martin players in minutes played (614) while fellow defenders Jacalyn Schubring and Kaci Mitchell also rank in the top-five on the squad in minutes.

The UT Martin goalkeeping corps has been outstanding as well this season as they have posted a combined 1.00 goals against average with Erica Myers leading the pack with a 0.89 GAA and 15 saves in her 405 minutes played between the posts.

Tennessee Tech (5-4) is led by the hot foot of Kendall Powell (five goals) while Courtney Manning, Molly Kafader and Marta Moreno have all connected for a pair of goals each. Chloe Smith and Rachel Blow pace the Golden Eagles in assists as both have tallied two apiece.

Goalkeeper Kari Naerdemann has been great between the posts for Tennessee Tech this season as she has posted a 1.36 GAA and 27 saves to go along with three shutouts in over 795 minutes played under fifth-year head coach Steve Springthorpe.

