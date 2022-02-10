Social Media Post of Union City Student Receives National Attention

A Union City school story has now gained national attention.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said a social media post by Director of Special Populations, Laney Rogers, caught the eye of personnel at the Today Show.

Ms. Rogers post, concerning the school journey of senior Howard Kitchen, has now been published by Genevieve Brown, with the Today Show.

The post described Kitchen’s rise from a young child struggling with behavior issues, to a senior student who is now a school mentor.

Ms. Rogers said she made the post following Kitchen’s first day as a school mentor to a kindergarten student, who was also struggling with behavior issues.

Here is a link to view the Today Show’s feature on Union City’s Howard Kitchen.

https://www.today.com/parents/parents/love-teachers-helped-troubled-student-turn-rcna15423