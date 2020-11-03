Local residents are urged to be on alert for a phone scam.

Reports said residents in the South Fulton area have received calls from an individual reportedly representing the Social Security Administration.

The caller informed the potential victims that their account had been jeopardized.

The caller would asked for the social security number of the potential victim, and then gave a number to call to discuss the account.

Anyone who receives such a call is urged to not give any personal information, and to hang up immediately.