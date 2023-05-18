Songwriters Night at Discovery Park of America to Feature Phillip Coleman and Friends

Some of Nashville’s biggest music hits will be heard at Discovery Park of America on Thursday night.

Obion County singer-songwriter Phillip Coleman will host some of his friends to the annual Songwriters Night event.

Coleman is a Grammy nominated songwriter, producing hits such as “Cost of Livin’” by Ronnie Dunn, and “All Kinds of Kinds” by Miranda Lambert.

Coleman told Thunderbolt News he enjoyed the opportunity to perform with his songwriting friends in Union City.(AUDIO)

Coleman said plenty of big hits and stories will be heard during Thursday nights show.(AUDIO)

Songwriters Night guest Annie Tate is also a Grammy nominated songwriter, and has been awarded seven gold records and four platinum records.

Discovery Park of America officials say less than 20 tickets remain for the event.