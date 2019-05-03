Union City police have determined the company and driver of a vehicle, which caused extensive line damage and outages in April.

Police were called to the 2500 block of West Main Street on April 17th, after a semi-tractor trailer truck carrying a piece of equipment left the scene, after tearing down lines and utility poles.

Following witness reports and video, Police Chief Perry Barfield said the vehicle was identified as logging equipment owned by American Woodland of Somerville.

Chief Barfield said the damage sustained, from coming into contact with the lines, is projected to be several thousand dollars.

The damage resulted in outages in a large area for several days, and repairs at the scene that lasted over eight hours.