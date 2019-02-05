A fugitive wanted for attempted murder in South Carolina was captured Tuesday in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 20-year-old Nathaniel Isiah Roberts was captured just before noon Tuesday just off Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department had issued a “Be on the Lookout” alert earlier in the day after Roberts was spotted walking towards Dresden on Highway 54.

Just after 9:00, Sheriff’s deputies and Dresden Police spotted Roberts near Snake Hill Road and looked for him in a wooded area until he was seen by a civilian near Macedonia Church Road and Highway 89.

McGowan says Roberts was captured by deputies a short time later.

Roberts was wanted by the Orangeburg, South Carolina Sheriff’s Department for an incident that took place last week when Roberts and three others broke into a home and fired several shots at the four people inside, injuring a 15-year-old juvenile.

Roberts is charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy

The three other suspects have already been arrested.

In Weakley County, Roberts is charged with Being a Fugitive from Justice and will be extradited back to South Carolina.