South Fulton Advances to Softball Championship; Union City-Dresden Play Today

South Fulton scored pair of runs in the sixth inning to defeat Union City 3-1 in District 13A tournament play on Tuesday.

Union City School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said with the loss, Union City drops into Wednesday’s 5:00 elimination game against Dresden.

If the Lady Tornadoes win, they would advance to the championship round against South Fulton at 7:00, and earn a regional tournament berth.

Should Union City win, and then beat the Lady Red Devils in the nightcap, it would force a final game Thursday night at 6:00 for the district championship.