Two people arrested in connection with a bank robbery in South Fulton have pled guilty to the crime.

Obion County Circuit Court reports said 37 year old Shantez Tywon Burnside, of South Fulton, and 38 year old Julie Lee Olds, also of South Fulton, entered their pleas this week to Judge Jeff Parham.

Court filings showed Burnside pled guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and was given an eight year prison sentence.

Ms. Olds made her plea to a charge of faciltation to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and was given a six year sentence, with six months to serve.

The charges stem from the armed robbery of Simmons Bank in South Fulton in February of 2019.

Following the robbery, a manhunt by multiple local law enforcement officers led to their arrest in Weakley County, with evidence to the crime found in their vehicle.