South Fulton Beta Club Given Elite Status for Community Service

The South Fulton High School Beta Club has been recognized as a 2022 All-Star School.

Obion County School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said only 95 Beta Clubs, in the country, had attained this ranking for the school year.

The award is based on the number of average hours that members have volunteered for community service throughout the school year.

Reports said South Fulton High School students each volunteered an average of between 50-to-60 hours this year, with over 2,000 total hours contributed.

Each Beta Club member will now receive an award pin for the All-Star designation.