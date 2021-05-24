South Fulton Bus Driver Selected to Hall of Fame

A longtime South Fulton school bus driver will now receive a prestigious honor, following her official retirement last week.

Ms. Sherrill Reams ended her day-to-day duties as a bus driver, after 51 years of service to the South Fulton School System.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Ms. Reams described the final day of transport for South Fulton students last Thursday.

While Ms. Reams said the final day was sad, she said she has enjoyed her many years of service.

For her 51 years of safely transporting children to school and back home each day, Ms. Reams will now be enshrined as one of Tennessee's best in the profession.

And while she is officially retired from her bus driving duties, Ms. Reams said she still plans to substitute drive on her route if needed.