South Fulton Business Demolished at State Line

A South Fulton building damaged by a motor vehicle accident has now been razed.

The building, at the intersection of State Line Road and Broadway, was hit by a pick-up truck on January 21st.

Due to damaged sustained, the occupied business in the building, Buttercup Bistro, was forced to relocate to another location.

The damage also forced the owner, Gary Grooms, to have the site taken down.

On Monday, the building was demolished, with a section of the roadway blocked for several hours.