A South Fulton child was injured in a two vehicle accident in Union City.

Police reports said 39 year old Christina Thorne, of Union City, was driving a 2017 transit van on Florida Street, when she turned onto South First Street and struck the left rear side of a 2003 GMC truck.

The truck, operated by 35 year old Brandon Hinson of South Fulton, then struck the curb and overturned.

Police reports said a six-year old girl in the Hinson truck received a serious injury, and was transported by air ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Ms. Thorne was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, while Hinson was cited for failure to use a child restraint.