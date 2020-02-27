The City of South Fulton has chosen to retain their longtime utility provider.

City Manager Johnny Bacon told Thunderbolt News about a decision made this week by the Mayor and board of Commissioners.

Bacon said the decision was made due to Weakley County Electric’s current contract with the city.

With the current contract agreement set to expire, Bacon said a second utility provider also expressed a desire to service the area.

The City Manager said he expected a new contract agreement with the Weakley County Municipal Electric System to be in place very soon.