South Fulton City Board meets this afternoon

South Fulton Commission members meet Thursday at 4:45 in a called session to act on two ordinances.

One will amend the city zoning map on Broadway Street and the second for a municipal zoning ordinance to allow accessory residential apartments.

Meanwhile, the second reading of two ordinances dealing with an alley way between Central Avenue and Estate State Line Street will be discussed.

Several old buildings have been demolished during the past week to prepare for new buildings that will make ways for new stores and business in South Fulton.