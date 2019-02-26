Thunderbolt News has learned that South Fulton City Manager James Gray was arrested and jailed in Obion County on Monday.

South Fulton Mayor David Lamb confirmed that Gray was being held on charges of criminal simulation.

The arrest was made by the Union City Police Department.

Gray recently resigned his position as City Manager with the City of Hickman, and had been on the job in South Fulton for about two weeks.

He will be arraigned in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00.