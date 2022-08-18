South Fulton Coach Eric Knott is Excited About His Red Devils Football Team

The South Fulton Red Devils will take the field of Friday night, when they travel to face Greenfield.

Coach Eric Knott’s team finished last season with a (4-6) record.

After some changes, and impressive play in scrimmages, Coach Knott said the players have responded in a strong way.(AUDIO)

The coach talked about his game plan when facing the Jackets on Friday night.(AUDIO)

South Fulton at Greenfield will kick off at 7:00, with broadcast on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 6:30.