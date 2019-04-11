Staff and teachers at South Fulton Elementary School have been encouraging reading, to both students and the community this week, during their annual Book Fair.

School principal Laura Pitts spoke with Thunderbolt News, and said the Book Fair is a time for learning, while also generating rewards for the students.

Ms. Pitts said another important part of the Book Fair week, is the opportunity for community and family members to join the students in the library.

During the week, Ms. Pitts said students are able to purchase a wide variety of books to read at home, which is the ultimate goal for the school staff.