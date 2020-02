Trailing 14 to 8 at halftime, the South Fulton Lady Red Devils were unable to overcome the deficit against a strong team from McMinn County, and fell 32-22 to Englewood Middle School in the TMSAA State Championship game. Coach Jeremy McFarland’s Lady Red Devils finished the season with an incredible 25 – 2 record.‪

The Lady Red Devils finished the season as:

2020 Obion County Champs

2020 Area 16 Champs

2020 West TN Section 4 Champs

2020 TMSAA Class A Runner-Up