The South Fulton Red Devils are winners of three of their last four games, and are looking to close out the season strong.

On Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner, head coach Pete Angelos gave an update on his team.

Coach Angelos talked about a player that has really stepped up for the Red Devils during this run.

Coach Angelos went on to say South Fulton is ready to play their best basketball as the season winds down.

South Fulton will play host to Gleason tonight, with the night set to tip off at 6:00.